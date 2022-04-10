Blueberry Frost Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 1g (Sativa)
About this product
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
You might be surprised when you take a whiff of Blueberry Frost - it’s surprisingly spicy and diesel-y, and that sweet blueberry scent is almost eclipsed by herbs and pepper. It’s a complex bouquet, and by the time you’re able to pinpoint all the different flavors, you’ll already be riding high on a wave of good vibes and happy giggles. Make sure you have a comfy couch nearby: Once the initial euphoria wears off, you’ll be ready for naptime.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Blueberry, Spice, Diesel
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Giggly, Relaxed
Lineage: Exact lineage unknown.
About this strain
Blueberry Frost is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Blueberry Frost. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Blueberry Frost effects
- Feelings
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.