Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



You might be surprised when you take a whiff of Blueberry Frost - it’s surprisingly spicy and diesel-y, and that sweet blueberry scent is almost eclipsed by herbs and pepper. It’s a complex bouquet, and by the time you’re able to pinpoint all the different flavors, you’ll already be riding high on a wave of good vibes and happy giggles. Make sure you have a comfy couch nearby: Once the initial euphoria wears off, you’ll be ready for naptime.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Blueberry, Spice, Diesel

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Giggly, Relaxed

Lineage: Exact lineage unknown.

