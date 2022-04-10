Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



You might be surprised when you take a whiff of Blueberry Frost - it’s surprisingly spicy and diesel-y, and that sweet blueberry scent is almost eclipsed by herbs and pepper. It’s a complex bouquet, and by the time you’re able to pinpoint all the different flavors, you’ll already be riding high on a wave of good vibes and happy giggles. Make sure you have a comfy couch nearby: Once the initial euphoria wears off, you’ll be ready for naptime.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Blueberry, Spice, Diesel

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Giggly, Relaxed

Lineage: Exact lineage unknown.

