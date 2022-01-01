About this product
Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
A true dessert strain, Blueberry Muffin, has a rich flavor of sweet vanilla and blueberry with a nutty undertone that starts off with a lifted feeling of focused bliss which sparks your imagination until a full and tingly indica effect covers your body from head to toe.
Effect Profile: Focused, Blissful, Full-body high
Taste Profile: Sweet vanilla, blueberry, nutty
Lineage: Cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
A true dessert strain, Blueberry Muffin, has a rich flavor of sweet vanilla and blueberry with a nutty undertone that starts off with a lifted feeling of focused bliss which sparks your imagination until a full and tingly indica effect covers your body from head to toe.
Effect Profile: Focused, Blissful, Full-body high
Taste Profile: Sweet vanilla, blueberry, nutty
Lineage: Cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.