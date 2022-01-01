Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



A true dessert strain, Blueberry Muffin, has a rich flavor of sweet vanilla and blueberry with a nutty undertone that starts off with a lifted feeling of focused bliss which sparks your imagination until a full and tingly indica effect covers your body from head to toe.



Effect Profile: Focused, Blissful, Full-body high



Taste Profile: Sweet vanilla, blueberry, nutty



Lineage: Cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper