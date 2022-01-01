Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Give your mind and body a slice of Brain Cake, and treat yourself to a happy, hungry high that hits hard when you want it to. Brain Cake packs a sweet-and-earthy flavor profile, pulling you in and wrapping you up like fresh sunshine. Enjoy this sativa-heavy hybrid whenever you like - but beware: Too much Brain Cake can throw any plans out the window.



Strain Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Tropical

Effect Profile: Happy, Giggly, Relaxed

Lineage: Descendant of Face-Off OG and OGKB