About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Give your mind and body a slice of Brain Cake, and treat yourself to a happy, hungry high that hits hard when you want it to. Brain Cake packs a sweet-and-earthy flavor profile, pulling you in and wrapping you up like fresh sunshine. Enjoy this sativa-heavy hybrid whenever you like - but beware: Too much Brain Cake can throw any plans out the window.
Strain Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Tropical
Effect Profile: Happy, Giggly, Relaxed
Lineage: Descendant of Face-Off OG and OGKB
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
