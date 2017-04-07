Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Don’t let the name scare you: This indica will leave you in high spirits. Bubba Ghost takes a couple minutes to sink in, but when it does, you know it. A relaxing body buzz wraps its way around you and sends you to the couch, while your creativity wanders through a cloud of earthy, woody, smoke. Some fans of Ghost Bubba report their senses “waking up” as if colors and sounds pop more than usual, so pair this strain with some 4k nature documentaries and you’re all set for a good evening.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Earthy, Wood, Fuel

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Imaginative

Lineage: Exact lineage unknown, rumored to be a cross between Bubba Kush and Ghost OG