Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Don’t let the name scare you: This indica will leave you in high spirits. Bubba Ghost takes a couple minutes to sink in, but when it does, you know it. A relaxing body buzz wraps its way around you and sends you to the couch, while your creativity wanders through a cloud of earthy, woody, smoke. Some fans of Ghost Bubba report their senses “waking up” as if colors and sounds pop more than usual, so pair this strain with some 4k nature documentaries and you’re all set for a good evening.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Earthy, Wood, Fuel
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Imaginative
Lineage: Exact lineage unknown, rumored to be a cross between Bubba Kush and Ghost OG
Ghost Bubba effects
Euphoric
81% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
54% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
