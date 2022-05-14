Bubble Bath is an indica strain made by crossing The Soap and Project 4516. Reviewers on Leafly say Bubble Bath makes them feel focused, uplifted, and happy. Bubble Bath has 16% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, with a strong earthy and pine aroma and an undertone of ammonia. Bubble Bath features a flavor profile of sage and lavender. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of arthritis, anxiety, and fatigue. The original breeder of Bubble Bath is Lit Farms.