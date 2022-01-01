About this product
Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
One of the tastiest Indica-dominant strains, Bursters has a full fruity inhale with lingering notes of sweet cookie on the exhale. The perfect strain after a long day of work or a lazy Sunday when feeling completely relaxed and content is the only thing on your agenda.
Taste Profile: Fruity, Berry, Sweet
Effect Profile: Relaxing, Euphoric, Uplifting
Lineage: Cross of Triangle Kush and Gelato 41
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
