About this product
Pure, Potent. Perfect.
The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.
Strain Description
One of the tastiest Indica-dominant strains, Bursters has a full fruity inhale with lingering notes of sweet cookie on the exhale. The perfect strain after a long day of work or a lazy Sunday when feeling completely relaxed and content is the only thing on your agenda.
Taste Profile: Fruity, Berry, Sweet
Effect Profile: Relaxing, Euphoric, Uplifting
Lineage: Cross of Triangle Kush and Gelato 41
The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.
Strain Description
One of the tastiest Indica-dominant strains, Bursters has a full fruity inhale with lingering notes of sweet cookie on the exhale. The perfect strain after a long day of work or a lazy Sunday when feeling completely relaxed and content is the only thing on your agenda.
Taste Profile: Fruity, Berry, Sweet
Effect Profile: Relaxing, Euphoric, Uplifting
Lineage: Cross of Triangle Kush and Gelato 41
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.