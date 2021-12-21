Pure, Potent. Perfect.



The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.



Strain Description

One of the tastiest Indica-dominant strains, Bursters has a full fruity inhale with lingering notes of sweet cookie on the exhale. The perfect strain after a long day of work or a lazy Sunday when feeling completely relaxed and content is the only thing on your agenda.



Taste Profile: Fruity, Berry, Sweet



Effect Profile: Relaxing, Euphoric, Uplifting



Lineage: Cross of Triangle Kush and Gelato 41