CAM: Afghan Sweets | Hybrid - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Rolls - 2.5G 5-Pack
THC —CBD —
About this product
The heaviest hitting joint.
Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.
Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.
This premium flower, shrouded in allure and mystery, brings forth a unique flavor profile that lingers like a sweet serenade. Brought to life through its specialized genetics and impeccable cultivation, it offers an experience that is both rich and satisfying. Reported effects suggest it may provide a soothing touch and a gentle sense of euphoria, making it an ideal companion for winding down after a long day or finding your creative groove. Embrace the magic of Afghan Sweetz and let it transport you to a place of pure, unadulterated joy.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Herbal, Hash
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxing, Happy
Lineage: Afghan Strains
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
