The heaviest hitting joint.



Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.



Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.



This premium flower, shrouded in allure and mystery, brings forth a unique flavor profile that lingers like a sweet serenade. Brought to life through its specialized genetics and impeccable cultivation, it offers an experience that is both rich and satisfying. Reported effects suggest it may provide a soothing touch and a gentle sense of euphoria, making it an ideal companion for winding down after a long day or finding your creative groove. Embrace the magic of Afghan Sweetz and let it transport you to a place of pure, unadulterated joy.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Herbal, Hash

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxing, Happy

Lineage: Afghan Strains



