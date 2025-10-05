"BUBBA’S GIRL IS A SMOOTH AND COMFORTING INDICA WITH RICH, EARTHY FLAVORS ACCENTED BY SWEET, NUTTY UNDERTONES. ITS TASTE IS MELLOW AND SATISFYING, CREATING A CLASSIC INDICA EXPERIENCE. THE EFFECTS ARE DEEPLY RELAXING AND CALMING, MELTING TENSION FROM THE BODY WHILE GENTLY UPLIFTING THE MIND—IDEAL FOR WINDING DOWN IN THE EVENING.
"BUBBA’S GIRL IS A SMOOTH AND COMFORTING INDICA WITH RICH, EARTHY FLAVORS ACCENTED BY SWEET, NUTTY UNDERTONES. ITS TASTE IS MELLOW AND SATISFYING, CREATING A CLASSIC INDICA EXPERIENCE. THE EFFECTS ARE DEEPLY RELAXING AND CALMING, MELTING TENSION FROM THE BODY WHILE GENTLY UPLIFTING THE MIND—IDEAL FOR WINDING DOWN IN THE EVENING.
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.