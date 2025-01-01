About this product
"These infused pre-rolls are designed to deliver heavier hits. Each premium joint is crafted from full nugs - never shake, and are infused with concentrate to amplify the pure, top-shelf high standard of any Heavy Hitters product. Light up, and enjoy responsibly.
Bold Flavor Profiles | Concentrate Infused | High Potency | Hand Crafter | Folded Tip | Ready-To-Light
Cherry Limez is a vibrant Indica-dominant hybrid bursting with bold cherry and zesty lime flavors, accented by subtle sweet and citrusy undertones. Its uplifting high delivers a balanced mix of euphoria and relaxation, sparking creativity while keeping the body at ease. Perfect for any time of day, Cherry Limez offers a smooth, flavorful smoke that keeps the mind refreshed and the mood elevated. Strain Type: Indica / Hybrid Taste Profile: Citrus, Cherry, Sweet Effect Profile: Uplifted, Euphoric, Creative Lineage: Cross between Unknown strains
PHENOTYPE: Indica / Hybrid
LINEAGE: Cross between Unknown strains
FLAVOR PROFILE: Citrus, Cherry, Sweet
EFFECT PROFILE: Uplifted, Euphoric, Creative
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
CAM: Cherry Limez | Hybrid - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Rolls-2.5G 5-Pack
Heavy Hitters
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
