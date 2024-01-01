CAM: Scottie's Cake | Hybrid - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Rolls-2.5G 5-Pack
Scottie's Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Wedding Cake. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Scottie's Cake is a delightful and potent strain that offers a balanced and euphoric high, making it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts. With a THC content of around 20-25%, Scottie's Cake is great for experienced cannabis consumers. Its effects are known to include relaxation, uplifted mood, and creative inspiration. Many users report a sense of happiness, followed by a calming body buzz. Medical marijuana patients often choose Scottie's Cake to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Its soothing and uplifting effects can provide temporary relief from these conditions. The strain's relaxing body high may also be beneficial for managing mild pain and muscle tension. Bred by an undisclosed breeder, Scottie's Cake features a complex flavor profile that includes notes of sweet vanilla, earthy undertones, and a hint of mint. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, which contributes to its unique aroma and potential therapeutic effects. The average price of Scottie's Cake typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on the location and market availability. This strain is well-regarded for its enjoyable effects, making it a popular choice for social gatherings, creative pursuits, or simply unwinding after a long day.If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Scottie's Cake, we invite you to share your insights by leaving a strain review.