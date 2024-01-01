CAM: Scottie's Cake | Hybrid - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Rolls-2.5G 5-Pack

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

The heaviest hitting joint.

Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.

Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.

Scottie's Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Wedding Cake. Scottie's Cake is a delightful and potent strain that offers a balanced and euphoric high, making it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts. Scottie's Cake features a complex flavor profile that includes notes of sweet vanilla, earthy undertones, and a hint of mint. Its effects are known to include relaxation, uplifted mood, and creative inspiration.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Pear, Pine, Pepper
Effect Profile: creative, Euphoric, Energetic
Lineage: Girl Scout Cookies x Wedding Cake

About this strain

Scottie's Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Wedding Cake. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Scottie's Cake is a delightful and potent strain that offers a balanced and euphoric high, making it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts. With a THC content of around 20-25%, Scottie's Cake is great for experienced cannabis consumers. Its effects are known to include relaxation, uplifted mood, and creative inspiration. Many users report a sense of happiness, followed by a calming body buzz. Medical marijuana patients often choose Scottie's Cake to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Its soothing and uplifting effects can provide temporary relief from these conditions. The strain's relaxing body high may also be beneficial for managing mild pain and muscle tension. Bred by an undisclosed breeder, Scottie's Cake features a complex flavor profile that includes notes of sweet vanilla, earthy undertones, and a hint of mint. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, which contributes to its unique aroma and potential therapeutic effects. The average price of Scottie's Cake typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on the location and market availability. This strain is well-regarded for its enjoyable effects, making it a popular choice for social gatherings, creative pursuits, or simply unwinding after a long day.If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Scottie's Cake, we invite you to share your insights by leaving a strain review. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Heavy Hitters
Heavy Hitters
Shop products
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
Notice a problem?Report this item