Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.
Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.
Introducing Sunset Smoke from CAM, a unique and innovative flower product perfect for those seeking a little extra relaxation and fun. This product offers a blend of tantalizing flavors and a potentially calming effect that may help users unwind after a long day. With a hint of sweetness and a touch of mystery, Sunset Smoke is sure to elevate your cannabis experience to new heights. So kick back, relax, and enjoy the sunset with Sunset Smoke.
Strain Type: Hybrid Taste Profile: Sweet, Complex, Earthy Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxing, Calming Lineage: OG Kush x Sunset Sherbert
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.