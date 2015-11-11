Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Mellow out with an unmistakably minty resin. Candy Cane has uplifting undertones of sunny citrus, making it a perfect companion for decompressing at the end of a day well-spent.



Cultivar: Candy Cane



Type: Indica

Consistency: Badder

Effect Profile: Calming, Uplifted, Happy

Taste Profile: Mint, Berries, Citrus

Lineage: Cross of AK-47, Mango, White Widow

