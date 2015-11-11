About this product
Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Mellow out with an unmistakably minty resin. Candy Cane has uplifting undertones of sunny citrus, making it a perfect companion for decompressing at the end of a day well-spent.
Cultivar: Candy Cane
Type: Indica
Consistency: Badder
Effect Profile: Calming, Uplifted, Happy
Taste Profile: Mint, Berries, Citrus
Lineage: Cross of AK-47, Mango, White Widow
About this strain
Candy Cane is a 70% indica strain from Crop King Seeds that combines AK-47, Mango, and White Widow genetics. Its sour, fruity taste is followed by long-lasting, euphoric effects that combat stress and tension. Candy Cane autoflowers in 7 weeks and produces moderately high yields in both indoor and outdoor gardens.
Candy Cane effects
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
12% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
