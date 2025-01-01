About this product
"Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
LINEAGE:
Carbon Candy: Carbon Fiber x Gushers
Papaya Cake: Papaya x Wedding Cake x White OG
FLAVOR PROFILE: Citrus, Tropical fruit, Diesel
EFFECT PROFILE: Energetic, Creative, Happy
FLOWER STRAIN: Carbon Candy: Carbon Candy is a balanced hybrid strain born from Carbon Fiber and Gushers, developed by Good Day Farm. It features a sweet, fruity aroma with subtle candy-like notes and a smooth, earthy finish. Its effects are uplifting and euphoric, often leading to a relaxed, happy state ideal for stress relief and unwinding. Medical users turn to Carbon Candy for easing symptoms of pain, stress, and depression, while recreational consumers appreciate its mood-boosting and calming qualities.
ROSIN STRAIN: Papaya Cake: A heavy Indica leaning strain, Papaya Cake is a cross of Papaya, Wedding Cake, and White OG.
Papaya Cake delivers tastes of the tropics, with notes of mango, papaya and apricot while relaxation takes over the body providing a calm mental state.
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
Cannabis Bros: Carbon Candy x Papaya Cake | Hybrid - Live Rosin Infused Pre-Roll - 1.6g Jelly Jo
Heavy HittersPre-rolls
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
