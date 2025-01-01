"Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



LINEAGE:

Carbon Candy: Carbon Fiber x Gushers

Papaya Cake: Papaya x Wedding Cake x White OG

FLAVOR PROFILE: Citrus, Tropical fruit, Diesel

EFFECT PROFILE: Energetic, Creative, Happy

FLOWER STRAIN: Carbon Candy: Carbon Candy is a balanced hybrid strain born from Carbon Fiber and Gushers, developed by Good Day Farm. It features a sweet, fruity aroma with subtle candy-like notes and a smooth, earthy finish. Its effects are uplifting and euphoric, often leading to a relaxed, happy state ideal for stress relief and unwinding. Medical users turn to Carbon Candy for easing symptoms of pain, stress, and depression, while recreational consumers appreciate its mood-boosting and calming qualities.

ROSIN STRAIN: Papaya Cake: A heavy Indica leaning strain, Papaya Cake is a cross of Papaya, Wedding Cake, and White OG.

Papaya Cake delivers tastes of the tropics, with notes of mango, papaya and apricot while relaxation takes over the body providing a calm mental state.



