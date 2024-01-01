100% Pure Live Rosin. Handcrafted in small batches from fresh frozen whole flower, this terpene-rich oil captures the unique characteristics of each strain, leading to a euphoric flower-like experience with exceptional taste. Solventlessly extraction. Full spectrum cannabinoids. First press only, from five and six star hash.



This strain definitely lives up to its name: Cereal Milk hits you with a creamy and sweet inhale, with a hint of fruity berry to cap it all off. To sweeten the deal, the effects are perfectly balanced, and provide indica relaxation and sativa focus in equal measure. Eat up and enjoy this long-lasting heavy hitter solo or with friends, at all hours of the day - just like a good bowl of cereal.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Creamy, Berry

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Focused, Happy

Lineage: Cross between Y Life and Snowman

