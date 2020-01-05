Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



This strain definitely lives up to its name: Cereal Milk hits you with a creamy and sweet inhale, with a hint of fruity berry to cap it all off. To sweeten the deal, the effects are perfectly balanced, and provide indica relaxation and sativa focus in equal measure. Eat up and enjoy this long-lasting heavy hitter solo or with friends, at all hours of the day - just like a good bowl of cereal.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Creamy, Berry



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Focused, Happy



Lineage: Cross between Y Life and Snowman