Cereal Milk Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 3 Pack 1.5g (Hybrid)
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Convenient Tin | Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
This strain definitely lives up to its name: Cereal Milk hits you with a creamy and sweet inhale, with a hint of fruity berry to cap it all off. To sweeten the deal, the effects are perfectly balanced, and provide indica relaxation and sativa focus in equal measure. Eat up and enjoy this long-lasting heavy hitter solo or with friends, at all hours of the day - just like a good bowl of cereal.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Creamy, Berry
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Focused, Happy
Lineage: Cross between Y Life and Snowman
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Convenient Tin | Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
This strain definitely lives up to its name: Cereal Milk hits you with a creamy and sweet inhale, with a hint of fruity berry to cap it all off. To sweeten the deal, the effects are perfectly balanced, and provide indica relaxation and sativa focus in equal measure. Eat up and enjoy this long-lasting heavy hitter solo or with friends, at all hours of the day - just like a good bowl of cereal.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Creamy, Berry
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Focused, Happy
Lineage: Cross between Y Life and Snowman
About this strain
Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.
Cereal Milk effects
Reported by real people like you
133 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.