About this product
Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Buckle up and let Chauffeur take the wheel. This balanced hybrid is a tasty combo on Wedding Cake and Daily Driver, which means plenty of sweet earthiness and a nice, calming, appetite-boosting high. Expect improved mood and a brain buzz followed by a spot of melty relaxation.
Strain Type: Chauffeur
Taste Profile: Sweet, Creamy, Earthy
Effect Profile: Happy, Hungry, Calm
Lineage: Cross between Wedding Cake and Daily Driver
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
