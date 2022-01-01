Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Buckle up and let Chauffeur take the wheel. This balanced hybrid is a tasty combo on Wedding Cake and Daily Driver, which means plenty of sweet earthiness and a nice, calming, appetite-boosting high. Expect improved mood and a brain buzz followed by a spot of melty relaxation.



Strain Type: Chauffeur

Taste Profile: Sweet, Creamy, Earthy

Effect Profile: Happy, Hungry, Calm

Lineage: Cross between Wedding Cake and Daily Driver