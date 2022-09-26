Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.

Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.



Chemdawg 91 is a mysterious strain, and people can’t seem to agree on her origins. Some say her family tree involves a Thai landrace, and others think she’s a mix between Chemdawg and Skunk. Despite the debate, everyone agrees on one thing: Chemdawg 91 is a treat. Expect happy creativity and relaxation, all wrapped up in a pungent, diesely citrus that hits just right for mornings and afternoons.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Chemical, Diesel, Lemon

Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Relaxed

Lineage: Exact lineage unknown, rumored to include a Thai landrace

