These infused pre-rolls are designed to deliver heavier hits. Each premium joint is crafted from full nugs - never shake, and are infused with concentrate to amplify the pure, top-shelf high standard of any Heavy Hitters product. Light up, and enjoy responsibly.



Bold Flavor Profiles | Concentrate Infused | High Potency | Hand Crafter | Folded Tip | Ready-To-Light



With bold flavors from its lineage, Cherry Breeze delivers tastes reminiscent of Tangie and Blackberry Kush. This delightful smoke is accompanied by a long lasting, creative high, perfect for evening activities.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Berry, Diesel, Citrus

Effect Profile: Euphoria, Uplifting, Hungry

Lineage: Mtn Trop Cut x Black Cherry Pie F4



