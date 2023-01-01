These infused pre-rolls are designed to deliver heavier hits. Each premium joint is crafted from full nugs - never shake, and are infused with concentrate to amplify the pure, top-shelf high standard of any Heavy Hitters product. Light up, and enjoy responsibly.
Bold Flavor Profiles | Concentrate Infused | High Potency | Hand Crafter | Folded Tip | Ready-To-Light
With bold flavors from its lineage, Cherry Breeze delivers tastes reminiscent of Tangie and Blackberry Kush. This delightful smoke is accompanied by a long lasting, creative high, perfect for evening activities.
Strain Type: Sativa Taste Profile: Berry, Diesel, Citrus Effect Profile: Euphoria, Uplifting, Hungry Lineage: Mtn Trop Cut x Black Cherry Pie F4
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
