Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Cherry Gas is an indica-heavy hybrid that’ll put your body on the couch and your mind in the clouds. Enjoy full-body relaxation and a head full of positive vibes and upward thinking.
Cultivar: Cherry Gas
Type: Hybrid
Consistency: Badder
Effect Profile: Calming, Relaxing, Imaginative
Taste Profile: Fruity, Sweet, Earthy
Lineage: Cross of Triple OG, Cherry Frosting, and Humboldt Gelato
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
