Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Cherry Gas is an indica-heavy hybrid that’ll put your body on the couch and your mind in the clouds. Enjoy full-body relaxation and a head full of positive vibes and upward thinking.



Cultivar: Cherry Gas

Type: Hybrid

Consistency: Badder

Effect Profile: Calming, Relaxing, Imaginative

Taste Profile: Fruity, Sweet, Earthy

Lineage: Cross of Triple OG, Cherry Frosting, and Humboldt Gelato

