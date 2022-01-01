Cherry Haze Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 3 Pack 1.5g (Sativa)
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Despite the name, cherry isn’t the only flavor in Cherry Haze. There are undertones of herbs and spice along with that unmistakable cherry - but before you can spend much longer pondering the taste, you’ll probably be up and moving. Cherry Haze is an energizing companion that’s perfect for waking and baking, creating and procreating: It packs a little hint of aphrodisia to go along with that creativity, happiness, focus, and energy. Wake up with Cherry Haze, and let this tasty sativa do the rest.
Taste Profile: Cherry, Berries, Fruity
Effect Profile: Creative, Happy, Focused
Lineage: Cross between Cherry Bomb and Purple Haze
About this strain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
