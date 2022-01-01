Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Despite the name, cherry isn’t the only flavor in Cherry Haze. There are undertones of herbs and spice along with that unmistakable cherry - but before you can spend much longer pondering the taste, you’ll probably be up and moving. Cherry Haze is an energizing companion that’s perfect for waking and baking, creating and procreating: It packs a little hint of aphrodisia to go along with that creativity, happiness, focus, and energy. Wake up with Cherry Haze, and let this tasty sativa do the rest.



Taste Profile: Cherry, Berries, Fruity



Effect Profile: Creative, Happy, Focused



Lineage: Cross between Cherry Bomb and Purple Haze

