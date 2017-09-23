Cherry Pie Kush Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 1g (Hybrid)
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Not to be confused with the equally excellent Cherry Pie, Cherry Pie Kush is a delicious and fun-loving hybrid. As soon as you get a taste of this earthy, sweet, and (of course) cherry-flavored strain, you’ll be riding a comfortably uplifted and happy head high that borders on giggly. You can expect your body to relax too, but without any super sedative effects.
Taste Profile: Earthy, Fruity, Cherry
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Talkative
Lineage: Cross between Cherry Pie and San Fernando Valley OG Kush
Cherry Pie Kush (not to be confused with Cherry Pie) is essentially a Cherry Pie cross of Durban Poison and Granddaddy Purple, infused with California native San Fernando Valley OG. Some folks claim this strain came before Cherry Pie and others say it’s a product of Cookie Fam’s famous lineage. With bright cerebral effects that make your limbs feel heavy, this strain functions as medical-grade all-day flower, soothing physical discomfort without being overly sedative. Expect earthy and tart notes that linger in the air and coat the palate in a pungent, velvety vapor.
Cherry Pie Kush effects
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.