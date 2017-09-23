Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Convenient Tin | Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Not to be confused with the equally excellent Cherry Pie, Cherry Pie Kush is a delicious and fun-loving hybrid. As soon as you get a taste of this earthy, sweet, and (of course) cherry-flavored strain, you’ll be riding a comfortably uplifted and happy head high that borders on giggly. You can expect your body to relax too, but without any super sedative effects.



Taste Profile: Earthy, Fruity, Cherry



Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Talkative



Lineage: Cross between Cherry Pie and San Fernando Valley OG Kush