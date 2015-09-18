Chocolate Diesel Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 1g (Sativa)
SativaTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Get up and go with Chocolate Diesel: A sweet and earthy sativa that’s sure to get you wired and keep you moving. This strain is not for the faint of heart - Chocolate Diesel might taste like a dessert, but it’s pure electricity for the daylight hours. Enjoy this companion when you want to breathe some life into your boring chores, or when you need a dash of creativity for that project you’ve been meaning to finish.
Taste Profile: Nutty, Sweet, Earthy
Effect Profile: Energizing, Focused, Creative
Lineage: Cross between Sour Diesel and Chocolate Thai
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Get up and go with Chocolate Diesel: A sweet and earthy sativa that’s sure to get you wired and keep you moving. This strain is not for the faint of heart - Chocolate Diesel might taste like a dessert, but it’s pure electricity for the daylight hours. Enjoy this companion when you want to breathe some life into your boring chores, or when you need a dash of creativity for that project you’ve been meaning to finish.
Taste Profile: Nutty, Sweet, Earthy
Effect Profile: Energizing, Focused, Creative
Lineage: Cross between Sour Diesel and Chocolate Thai
About this strain
Chocolate Diesel is a sativa cannabis strain that brings together genetics from the original Sour Diesel and Chocolate Thai. With soaring euphoria that shoots straight to the head, Chocolate Diesel could easily be compared to a cup of coffee. Its flavors offer a little part of both parents, with notes of both earthy chocolate and skunky diesel.
Chocolate Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
52 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
65% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.