Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Get up and go with Chocolate Diesel: A sweet and earthy sativa that’s sure to get you wired and keep you moving. This strain is not for the faint of heart - Chocolate Diesel might taste like a dessert, but it’s pure electricity for the daylight hours. Enjoy this companion when you want to breathe some life into your boring chores, or when you need a dash of creativity for that project you’ve been meaning to finish.



Taste Profile: Nutty, Sweet, Earthy



Effect Profile: Energizing, Focused, Creative



Lineage: Cross between Sour Diesel and Chocolate Thai