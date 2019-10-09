Chocolate Hashberry Full Spectrum Live Resin 1g Concentrate - Sauce (Hybrid)
About this product
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Cultivar Description
As tasty as it sounds, Chocolate Hashberry has the layered flavors of hashy chocolate and sweet berries while producing a beautifully stoney, high that will have you mentally uplifted while melting away physical tension.
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxing, Uplifting
Taste Profile: Earthy, Chocolate, Berries
Lineage: Cross of Chocolate Kush and Blackberry
About this strain
Chocolate Hashberry is an aromatic strain with quality effects and beautiful foliage. With a smell indicative of its name, Chocolate Hashberry reeks of chocolate, hashy spice, and sweet berries. This delicious scent comes from combining two fantastic Kush cuts, Chocolate Kush and Blackberry Kush. On top of its excellent flavor and aroma, Chocolate Hashberry’s Kush lineage offers a delightful mid-level sedation and a relaxed mental state that helps curb anxiety and minor pain while enhancing mood and focus.
Chocolate Hashberry effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.