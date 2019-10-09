Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Cultivar Description

As tasty as it sounds, Chocolate Hashberry has the layered flavors of hashy chocolate and sweet berries while producing a beautifully stoney, high that will have you mentally uplifted while melting away physical tension.



Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxing, Uplifting



Taste Profile: Earthy, Chocolate, Berries



Lineage: Cross of Chocolate Kush and Blackberry