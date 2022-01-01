About this product
California’s bestselling, couch-inducing Indica, blended with the ultimate knockout: CBN, delivers a fast acting, one-two punch, designed to lay you down, while lifting your head straight into the clouds.
Cloudberry CBN contains a 3:1 ratio of THC to CBN. CBN is a rare cannabinoid created when THC is aged in oxygen and light, and when combined with THC, may create more powerful sedative effects than THC alone.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Berries, Sweet, Earthy
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Sleepy
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
