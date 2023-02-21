Pure, Potent. Perfect.



The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.



Strain Description

Cloudberry is a uniquely delicious strain with powerful effects that completely relax the body while sending the imagination soaring. The perfect way to happily and creatively enjoy your day or night while keeping your head in the clouds and the sweet taste of candied berries dancing on your tongue.



Taste Profile: Berries, Sweet, Earthy



Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Creative

