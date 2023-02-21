The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.
Strain Description Cloudberry is a uniquely delicious strain with powerful effects that completely relax the body while sending the imagination soaring. The perfect way to happily and creatively enjoy your day or night while keeping your head in the clouds and the sweet taste of candied berries dancing on your tongue.
Taste Profile: Berries, Sweet, Earthy
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Creative
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT. NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.