Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Cloudberry is a uniquely delicious strain with powerful effects that completely relax the body while sending the imagination soaring. The perfect way to happily and creatively enjoy your day or night while keeping your head in the clouds and the sweet taste of candied berries dancing on your tongue.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Berries, Sweet, Earthy

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Creative

