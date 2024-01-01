COTC: Bubble Bath - Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls | 2.5G 5-Pack (Hybrid)

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
  • Photo of COTC: Bubble Bath - Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls | 2.5G 5-Pack (Hybrid)
  • Photo of COTC: Bubble Bath - Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls | 2.5G 5-Pack (Hybrid)
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

The heaviest hitting joint.

Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.

Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.

Bubble Bath, a slightly indica-leaning hybrid from The Soap and Project 4516, offers soothing effects that melt away mental and physical tension. Like a warm soak, it calms the mind with a hazy daze while relaxing the body, potentially leading to deep, restful sleep. Its flavor blends sweet and spicy floral notes with earthy diesel and pine, while the aroma carries woody, spicy, and earthy tones.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Spicy, Floral
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Sleepy
Lineage: The Soap x Project 4516

About this strain

Bubble Bath is an indica hybrid strain made by crossing The Soap and Project 4516. Reviewers on Leafly say Bubble Bath makes them feel focused, uplifted, and happy. Bubble Bath has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, with a strong earthy and pine aroma and an undertone of ammonia. Bubble Bath features a flavor profile of sage and lavender. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of arthritis, anxiety, and fatigue. The original breeder of Bubble Bath is Lit Farms.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Heavy Hitters
Heavy Hitters
Shop products
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
Notice a problem?Report this item