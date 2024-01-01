COTC: Halle Berry | Sativa - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Rolls - 2.5G 5-Pack

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

The heaviest hitting joint.

Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.

Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.

Embrace the extraordinary with Halle Berry, where sweet, creamy, and piney aromas come together to create an exquisite experience. Bred by crossing High C with Ice Cream Cake, this Sativa-dominant strain provides uplifting, creative, and euphoric effects. The terpene trio of limonene, linalool, and caryophyllene enhances the overall sense of well-being. Halle Berry will have you feeling like you can win the Miss USA beauty pageant!

Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Sweet, Berry, Fruit
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Happy
Lineage: High C x Ice Cream Cake

About this strain

Halle Berry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Blockberry. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Halle Berry is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Blockhead Buds, the average price of Halle Berry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Halle Berry’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Halle Berry, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
