COTC: Halle Berry | Sativa - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Rolls - 2.5G 5-Pack
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Halle Berry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Blockberry. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Halle Berry is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Blockhead Buds, the average price of Halle Berry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Halle Berry’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Halle Berry, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
