COTC: Spritzer | Hybrid - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Rolls - 2.5G 5-Pack

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC 32%CBD —
About this product

The heaviest hitting joint.

Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.

Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.

Introducing Spritzer, a balanced hybrid blending Runtz with Grape Pie and Miracle Alien Cookies. Need a productive lift without the jitters? Spritzer has you covered. With a delightful cherry & berry flavor accented by floral notes and a hint of black pepper, this bud offers a refreshing experience. Its energizing high sparks creativity and sociability, making it ideal for tackling tasks and engaging conversations without mental strain. Get ready to breeze through your to-do list with a clear mind and uplifted spirits.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Cherry, Berry, Sweet
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Happy
Lineage: Runtz x Grape Pie x Miracle Alien Cookies

About this strain

Spritzer is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Runtz with Grape Pie and MAC. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Spritzer - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
