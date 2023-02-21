These infused pre-rolls are designed to deliver heavier hits. Each premium joint is crafted from full nugs - never shake, and are infused with concentrate to amplify the pure, top-shelf high standard of any Heavy Hitters product. Light up, and enjoy responsibly.



Bold Flavor Profiles | Concentrate Infused | High Potency | Hand Crafter | Folded Tip | Ready-To-Light



LIMITED DROP: C-Note is an Indica Dominant strain born and bred by California’s Decibel Gardens. The strain shares the relaxed body and mind effects from its parent Gelato 41. Each puff leaves behind notes of citrus and pepper as you drift into a calm body high balanced by a happy cerebral effect.



Strain Type: Indica Dominant

Taste Profile: Citrus, Pepper, Woody

Effect Profile: Relaxing, Calming, Happy

Lineage: Gelato 41 X Blue Gelato



