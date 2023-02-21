These infused pre-rolls are designed to deliver heavier hits. Each premium joint is crafted from full nugs - never shake, and are infused with concentrate to amplify the pure, top-shelf high standard of any Heavy Hitters product. Light up, and enjoy responsibly.



Bold Flavor Profiles | Concentrate Infused | High Potency | Hand Crafter | Folded Tip | Ready-To-Light



LIMITED DROP: Roswell 47 is an Hybrid strain born and bred by California’s Decibel Gardens. Deep purple hues and dense nug structure are complimented by a fruity pepper flavor profile. Roswell 47 delivers powerful body effects while boosting cerebral clarity.



Strain Type: Indica Dominant

Taste Profile: Berry, Citrus, Pepper

Effect Profile: Relaxing, Uplifting, Hungry

Lineage: Jealousy X C-note



Show more