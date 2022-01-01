About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Feeling a bit devilish? Diablo OG is a tasty sativa-heavy hybrid, packed with spicy, peppery flavor and all wrapped up in a complex, slightly fruity, slightly gassy bouquet. This sinful treat grants you focus, relaxation, and a boost in mood that lasts longer than most other strains. Be mindful, though, because this devil can sneak up on you if you’re unprepared.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Spice, Pepper, Diesel
Effect Profile: Focused, Uplifted, Relaxed
Lineage: Cross between Diablo and OG Kush
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Feeling a bit devilish? Diablo OG is a tasty sativa-heavy hybrid, packed with spicy, peppery flavor and all wrapped up in a complex, slightly fruity, slightly gassy bouquet. This sinful treat grants you focus, relaxation, and a boost in mood that lasts longer than most other strains. Be mindful, though, because this devil can sneak up on you if you’re unprepared.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Spice, Pepper, Diesel
Effect Profile: Focused, Uplifted, Relaxed
Lineage: Cross between Diablo and OG Kush
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.