Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Feeling a bit devilish? Diablo OG is a tasty sativa-heavy hybrid, packed with spicy, peppery flavor and all wrapped up in a complex, slightly fruity, slightly gassy bouquet. This sinful treat grants you focus, relaxation, and a boost in mood that lasts longer than most other strains. Be mindful, though, because this devil can sneak up on you if you’re unprepared.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Spice, Pepper, Diesel

Effect Profile: Focused, Uplifted, Relaxed

Lineage: Cross between Diablo and OG Kush