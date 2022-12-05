About this product
Heavy Hitters' Diablo OG is a hybrid with a flower-forward taste, that finishes with notes of citrus. This strain delivers a soft, euphoric body high.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Woody, Spicy, Herbal
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Full-body, Sleepy, Calm
Lineage: OG Kush crossed with Diablo
Perfect For: Relaxing concert, outdoor party, couch activities
Heavy Hitters is the original high potency vape that gives smokers the best-tasting, most enjoyable high. With our proprietary blend of terpenes and our proprietary cannabinoid profile, our carts boast Cold-Filtered distillate for clean taste and potency. Bearing the Clean Cannabis Guarantee seal, Heavy Hitters proudly meets or exceeds all California standards for cannabis excellence and safety.
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106