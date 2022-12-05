Heavy Hitters' Diablo OG is a hybrid with a flower-forward taste, that finishes with notes of citrus. This strain delivers a soft, euphoric body high.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Woody, Spicy, Herbal

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Full-body, Sleepy, Calm

Lineage: OG Kush crossed with Diablo

Perfect For: Relaxing concert, outdoor party, couch activities



Heavy Hitters is the original high potency vape that gives smokers the best-tasting, most enjoyable high. With our proprietary blend of terpenes and our proprietary cannabinoid profile, our carts boast Cold-Filtered distillate for clean taste and potency. Bearing the Clean Cannabis Guarantee seal, Heavy Hitters proudly meets or exceeds all California standards for cannabis excellence and safety.