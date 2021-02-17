Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Treat yourself with a rich, citrusy hybrid that relaxes your body and lifts up your mind. Diamond Dust is a potent and pungent strain that tends to creep up on you, hitting you with a long-lasting head-and-body high that gives you enough energy to get through your day - while also relaxing your body and providing tasty balance in a creamy cloud.



Taste Profile: Citrus, Earthy, Creamy



Effect Profile: Energizing, Relaxed, Focused



Lineage: Cross between Sour Bubble and Matrix 2