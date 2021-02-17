Diamond Dust OG Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 1g (Indica)
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Treat yourself with a rich, citrusy hybrid that relaxes your body and lifts up your mind. Diamond Dust is a potent and pungent strain that tends to creep up on you, hitting you with a long-lasting head-and-body high that gives you enough energy to get through your day - while also relaxing your body and providing tasty balance in a creamy cloud.
Taste Profile: Citrus, Earthy, Creamy
Effect Profile: Energizing, Relaxed, Focused
Lineage: Cross between Sour Bubble and Matrix 2
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Treat yourself with a rich, citrusy hybrid that relaxes your body and lifts up your mind. Diamond Dust is a potent and pungent strain that tends to creep up on you, hitting you with a long-lasting head-and-body high that gives you enough energy to get through your day - while also relaxing your body and providing tasty balance in a creamy cloud.
Taste Profile: Citrus, Earthy, Creamy
Effect Profile: Energizing, Relaxed, Focused
Lineage: Cross between Sour Bubble and Matrix 2
About this strain
Diamond Dust is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Diamond Dust. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Diamond Dust effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
72% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
63% of people report feeling energetic
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.