About this product
Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
A sour and piney inhale with a sweet and earthy cookie exhale, Diesel Cookies is a powerful hybrid of two potent strains that hits with a heavy sedating effect that won't completely knock you out. It's the perfect strain for when you want to feel completely laid-back but still aware and present.
Effect Profile: Sedating, Calm, Relaxed
Taste Profile: Piney, earthy, Sweet cookie
Lineage: Cross of Sour Diesel and GSC
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
