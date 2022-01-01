Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



A sour and piney inhale with a sweet and earthy cookie exhale, Diesel Cookies is a powerful hybrid of two potent strains that hits with a heavy sedating effect that won't completely knock you out. It's the perfect strain for when you want to feel completely laid-back but still aware and present.



Effect Profile: Sedating, Calm, Relaxed



Taste Profile: Piney, earthy, Sweet cookie



Lineage: Cross of Sour Diesel and GSC