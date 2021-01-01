About this product
Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Cultivar Description
A great strain for the end of the day due to its heavy relaxing effects. Do-Si-Dos will leave you laid-out with a smile on your face and the lingering flavors of gassy OG and fruity cookies dancing on your tongue.
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxing, Creative
Taste Profile: Fruity, Skunky, Sweet
Lineage: Cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Face Off OG
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
