Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



A great strain for the end of the day due to its heavy relaxing effects. Do-Si-Dos will leave you laid-out with a smile on your face and the lingering flavors of gassy OG and fruity cookies dancing on your tongue.



Cultivar: Do-Si-Dos

Type: Indica

Consistency: Sauce

Taste Profile: Fruity, Skunky, Sweet

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxing, Creative

Lineage: Cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Face Off OG

