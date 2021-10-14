Donny Burger 100% Pure Live Rosin - 1g Cartridge (Indica)
About this product
Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.
Donny Burger is a thick ‘n’ juicy strain that smacks of pepper, cheese, and diesel - kind of like a burger cookout at a racetrack. This indica isn’t for the inexperienced: If it catches you off-guard you’ll skip the giggly euphoria and go straight to heavy couch-lock and sedation. Serve up Donny Burger in the evening and you’ll be set for a great night’s rest.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Pepper, Cheese, Diesel
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Aroused, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross between GMO and Han Solo Burger
About this strain
Donny Burger is an indica weed strain made by crossing GMO with Han-Solo Burger. The effects of this strain are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, happy, and aroused. Donny Burger is 26% THC, making it extremely potent and best suited for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. There is also a little CBG in this strain. The dominant terpene in Donny Burger is pinene, often associated with pine forest aromas. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of mild inflammation. The original breeder of Donny Burger is Skunk House Genetics.
Donny Burger effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.