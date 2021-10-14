Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.

Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.



Donny Burger is a thick ‘n’ juicy strain that smacks of pepper, cheese, and diesel - kind of like a burger cookout at a racetrack. This indica isn’t for the inexperienced: If it catches you off-guard you’ll skip the giggly euphoria and go straight to heavy couch-lock and sedation. Serve up Donny Burger in the evening and you’ll be set for a great night’s rest.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Pepper, Cheese, Diesel

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Aroused, Sleepy

Lineage: Cross between GMO and Han Solo Burger

