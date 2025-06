"FLOWER: DONNY BURGER IS A POWERFUL HYBRID BRED FROM GMO AND HAN SOLO BURGER, DELIVERING A LOUD, SAVORY PUNCH OF GARLIC, DIESEL, AND EARTHY FUNK. ITS DENSE, TRICHOME-COATED BUDS PACK A SERIOUS AROMA—PUNGENT, GASSY, AND UNMISTAKABLY DANK. THE HIGH IS JUST AS INTENSE, STARTING WITH A CEREBRAL BUZZ THAT QUICKLY MELTS INTO DEEP PHYSICAL RELAXATION. BEST SUITED FOR EVENING USE, DONNY BURGER IS IDEAL FOR UNWINDING, ZONING OUT, OR EASING HEAVY STRESS AND TENSION. NOT FOR THE FAINT OF NOSE—OR TOLERANCE.



ROSIN: STRAWBERRY JELLY IS A FRUITY HYBRID WITH BOLD BERRY FLAVOR AND CREAMY, EARTHY UNDERTONES. A CROSS OF STRAWBERRY AND PURPLE PUNCH, IT DELIVERS AN UPLIFTING HEAD HIGH FOLLOWED BY SMOOTH, RELAXING BODY EFFECTS. PERFECT FOR DAYTIME VIBES OR CREATIVE SESSIONS.



PHENOTYPE: INDICA

LINEAGE:

DONNY BURGER: GMO X HAN SOLO BURGER

STRAWBERRY JELLY: STRAWBERRY X PURPLE PUNCH

FLAVOR PROFILE: GARLIC, FUNK, SWEET BERRY

EFFECT PROFILE: RELAXED, EUPHORIC, CREATIVE



THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."

read more