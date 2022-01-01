Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Dosi Guava is what happens when you combine two tasty, creamy, sweet strains: A relaxing hybrid that packs plenty of happy focus, all wrapped up in a fruity package. This combo is great for all day use, whether you need to relax or buckle down on something creative. Take a bite and enjoy.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Fruity, Creamy, Gassy,

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Focused

Lineage: Cross between Do-Si-Dos and Guava

