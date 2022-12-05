Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



The perfect companion for relaxed afternoons and evenings, Dosi Kush Mints smacks of mint, mint, and more mint - with a side of sweet earth and hints of chocolate for the observant aficionado. As for the high, expect relaxation with just enough lucidity to prevent you falling straight asleep. Just what the doctor ordered for some playful daydreaming.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, Mint, Earth

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Thoughtful