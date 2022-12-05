About this product
Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
The perfect companion for relaxed afternoons and evenings, Dosi Kush Mints smacks of mint, mint, and more mint - with a side of sweet earth and hints of chocolate for the observant aficionado. As for the high, expect relaxation with just enough lucidity to prevent you falling straight asleep. Just what the doctor ordered for some playful daydreaming.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet, Mint, Earth
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Thoughtful
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106