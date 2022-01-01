Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Double up on minty goodness with Dosi Kush Mints. The perfect companion for relaxed afternoons and evenings, Dosi Kush Mints smacks of mint, mint, and more mint - with a side of sweet earth and even a hint of chocolate for the observant aficionado. As for the high, expect relaxation with just enough lucidity to prevent you falling straight asleep, just what the doctor ordered for some playful daydreaming.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, Mint, Earth

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Thoughtful

Lineage: Cross between Do-Si-Dos and Kush Mints