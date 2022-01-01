About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Double up on minty goodness with Dosi Kush Mints. The perfect companion for relaxed afternoons and evenings, Dosi Kush Mints smacks of mint, mint, and more mint - with a side of sweet earth and even a hint of chocolate for the observant aficionado. As for the high, expect relaxation with just enough lucidity to prevent you falling straight asleep, just what the doctor ordered for some playful daydreaming.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet, Mint, Earth
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Thoughtful
Lineage: Cross between Do-Si-Dos and Kush Mints
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
