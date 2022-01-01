About this product
Hitters 483 Live Resin is rich in terpenes and cannabinoids for a full taste profile. Each batch of 483 Live Resin is made using exclusively cannabis-derived ingredients sourced from our favorite growers across the state. Whole flower is fresh frozen directly after harvest with no curing time. It is then extracted at subzero, high-critical temperatures throughout the entire process, resulting in high terpene and taste profile retention, then blended with high-THC distillate to keep giving you that best tasting and enjoyable high that you've come to love from Heavy Hitters.
A two-way Sativa cross between Durban Poison and Jack’s Cleaner this earthy, sweet, and piney tasting strain is perfect for when you need to get things done with a smile on your face.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Earthy, Sweet, Piney
Effect Profile: Uplifting, Focused
Lineage: Durban Poison crossed with Jack’s Cleaner
Perfect For: Running errands, Work projects
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
