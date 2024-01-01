Durban Margy | Hybrid - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Roll - 1G Joint

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

The heaviest hitting joint.

Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.

Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.

Durban Margy is a balanced hybrid from crossing Durban Poison and Frozen Margy. This strain offers a potent, long-lasting high that leaves you centered and present. A few minutes after your final exhale, the high lifts your spirits with a giddy euphoria, followed by a relaxing physical buzz that keeps you comfortably couch-locked without heavy sedation.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Citrus, Earthy, Tropical
Effect Profile: Giddy, Euphoric, Relaxed
Lineage: Durban Poison x Frozen Margy

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

  • Durban Margy effects are mostly calming.

    Durban Margy potency is higher THC than average.

Durban Margy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Durban Poison and Frozen Margy. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Durban Margy is a unique marriage of classic and modern strains that combines the popular sativa Durban Poison with the potent gassy qualities of Frozen Margy, a Chemdog cross. This strain has a tropical fruity and spicy profile, with hints of limonene, pine, and wood. This strain may offer a relaxing and somewhat energizing mind and body high. Durban Margy is 18-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for intermediate to experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Durban Margy effects include feeling cognizant, productive, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Durban Margy when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Durban Margy features flavors like tropical, spicy, and gassy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Durban Margy typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Durban Margy has a potent and long-lasting high that starts with a warm body buzz and then creeps up to the head, leaving you in a blissful and relaxed state. This strain is perfect for daytime use when you want to get things done or explore the outdoors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Durban Margy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
