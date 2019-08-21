Durban Poison x Strawberry Danish | Sativa - Live Rosin Infused Pre-Roll - 1.6g Jelly Joint

SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis and processed with low heat to transform terpenes and crash out THCa. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.

Flower Strain: Durban Poison

Durban Poison is a pure sativa known for its potent effects and sweet, earthy flavor with notes of pine and citrus. This strain, a favorite among creative minds, was brought from South Africa to the U.S. by cannabis activist Ed Rosenthal in the 1970s. With THC levels reaching up to 24%, Durban Poison delivers a strong, uplifting head high that’s ideal for sparking creativity and powering through daytime tasks.

Rosin Strain: Strawberry Danish

Strawberry Danish is a hybrid strain that delights the senses with its rich, dessert-like flavor profile. A cross between Strawberry Banana and Wedding Cake, this strain offers a sweet and fruity aroma reminiscent of fresh strawberries with undertones of creamy pastry and a hint of spice. The effects are deeply euphoric, making it a perfect choice for unwinding after a long day. Users can expect a soothing body high accompanied by a gentle euphoria that melts away stress and tension, leaving you in a state of blissful

Strain Type: Sativa
Effect Profile: Energetic, Creative, Euphoric
Flavor Profile: Sweet, Spicy, Citrus
Lineage:
Strawberry Danish: Strawberry Banana x Wedding Cake
Durban Poison: Descendant of a sativa strain grown in South Africa

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

