Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis and processed with low heat to transform terpenes and crash out THCa. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower Strain: Durban Poison



Durban Poison is a pure sativa known for its potent effects and sweet, earthy flavor with notes of pine and citrus. This strain, a favorite among creative minds, was brought from South Africa to the U.S. by cannabis activist Ed Rosenthal in the 1970s. With THC levels reaching up to 24%, Durban Poison delivers a strong, uplifting head high that’s ideal for sparking creativity and powering through daytime tasks.



Rosin Strain: Strawberry Danish



Strawberry Danish is a hybrid strain that delights the senses with its rich, dessert-like flavor profile. A cross between Strawberry Banana and Wedding Cake, this strain offers a sweet and fruity aroma reminiscent of fresh strawberries with undertones of creamy pastry and a hint of spice. The effects are deeply euphoric, making it a perfect choice for unwinding after a long day. Users can expect a soothing body high accompanied by a gentle euphoria that melts away stress and tension, leaving you in a state of blissful



Strain Type: Sativa

Effect Profile: Energetic, Creative, Euphoric

Flavor Profile: Sweet, Spicy, Citrus

Lineage:

Strawberry Danish: Strawberry Banana x Wedding Cake

Durban Poison: Descendant of a sativa strain grown in South Africa

