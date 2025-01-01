"Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis and processed with low heat to transform terpenes and crash out THCa. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower Strain: Durban Poison



Durban Poison is a pure sativa known for its potent effects and sweet, earthy flavor with notes of pine and citrus. This strain, a favorite among creative minds, was brought from South Africa to the U.S. by cannabis activist Ed Rosenthal in the 1970s. With THC levels reaching up to 24%, Durban Poison delivers a strong, uplifting head high that’s ideal for sparking creativity and powering through daytime tasks.



Rosin Strain: Strawberry Jelly Strawberry Jelly is a balanced hybrid, born from Sour Strawberry and Jelly Breath. True to its name, it has a sweet, sugary strawberry taste with hints of floral woodiness. The aroma is like fresh strawberry jam with touches of sour citrus and pine. Its effects hit quickly, bringing an uplifting euphoria that clears away negativity and boosts energy, creativity, and sociability—ideal for daytime and social settings.



PHENOTYPE: Sativa

LINEAGE:

Durban Poison: Descendant of a sativa strain grown in South Africa

Strawberry Jelly: Sour Strawberry x Jelly Breath

FLAVOR PROFILE: Berry, Fruity, Citrus

EFFECT PROFILE: Energetic, Creative, Relaxed

This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

