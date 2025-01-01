About this product
"Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis and processed with low heat to transform terpenes and crash out THCa. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower Strain: Durban Poison
Durban Poison is a pure sativa known for its potent effects and sweet, earthy flavor with notes of pine and citrus. This strain, a favorite among creative minds, was brought from South Africa to the U.S. by cannabis activist Ed Rosenthal in the 1970s. With THC levels reaching up to 24%, Durban Poison delivers a strong, uplifting head high that’s ideal for sparking creativity and powering through daytime tasks.
Rosin Strain: Strawberry Jelly Strawberry Jelly is a balanced hybrid, born from Sour Strawberry and Jelly Breath. True to its name, it has a sweet, sugary strawberry taste with hints of floral woodiness. The aroma is like fresh strawberry jam with touches of sour citrus and pine. Its effects hit quickly, bringing an uplifting euphoria that clears away negativity and boosts energy, creativity, and sociability—ideal for daytime and social settings.
PHENOTYPE: Sativa
LINEAGE:
Durban Poison: Descendant of a sativa strain grown in South Africa
Strawberry Jelly: Sour Strawberry x Jelly Breath
FLAVOR PROFILE: Berry, Fruity, Citrus
EFFECT PROFILE: Energetic, Creative, Relaxed
FLOWER STRAIN: Durban Poison
ROSIN STRAIN: Strawberry Jelly
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
Flower Strain: Durban Poison
Durban Poison is a pure sativa known for its potent effects and sweet, earthy flavor with notes of pine and citrus. This strain, a favorite among creative minds, was brought from South Africa to the U.S. by cannabis activist Ed Rosenthal in the 1970s. With THC levels reaching up to 24%, Durban Poison delivers a strong, uplifting head high that’s ideal for sparking creativity and powering through daytime tasks.
Rosin Strain: Strawberry Jelly Strawberry Jelly is a balanced hybrid, born from Sour Strawberry and Jelly Breath. True to its name, it has a sweet, sugary strawberry taste with hints of floral woodiness. The aroma is like fresh strawberry jam with touches of sour citrus and pine. Its effects hit quickly, bringing an uplifting euphoria that clears away negativity and boosts energy, creativity, and sociability—ideal for daytime and social settings.
PHENOTYPE: Sativa
LINEAGE:
Durban Poison: Descendant of a sativa strain grown in South Africa
Strawberry Jelly: Sour Strawberry x Jelly Breath
FLAVOR PROFILE: Berry, Fruity, Citrus
EFFECT PROFILE: Energetic, Creative, Relaxed
FLOWER STRAIN: Durban Poison
ROSIN STRAIN: Strawberry Jelly
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
Durban Poison x Strawberry Jelly | Sativa - Live Rosin Infused Pre-Roll - 1.6g Jelly Joint
Heavy HittersPre-rolls
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
"Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis and processed with low heat to transform terpenes and crash out THCa. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower Strain: Durban Poison
Durban Poison is a pure sativa known for its potent effects and sweet, earthy flavor with notes of pine and citrus. This strain, a favorite among creative minds, was brought from South Africa to the U.S. by cannabis activist Ed Rosenthal in the 1970s. With THC levels reaching up to 24%, Durban Poison delivers a strong, uplifting head high that’s ideal for sparking creativity and powering through daytime tasks.
Rosin Strain: Strawberry Jelly Strawberry Jelly is a balanced hybrid, born from Sour Strawberry and Jelly Breath. True to its name, it has a sweet, sugary strawberry taste with hints of floral woodiness. The aroma is like fresh strawberry jam with touches of sour citrus and pine. Its effects hit quickly, bringing an uplifting euphoria that clears away negativity and boosts energy, creativity, and sociability—ideal for daytime and social settings.
PHENOTYPE: Sativa
LINEAGE:
Durban Poison: Descendant of a sativa strain grown in South Africa
Strawberry Jelly: Sour Strawberry x Jelly Breath
FLAVOR PROFILE: Berry, Fruity, Citrus
EFFECT PROFILE: Energetic, Creative, Relaxed
FLOWER STRAIN: Durban Poison
ROSIN STRAIN: Strawberry Jelly
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
Flower Strain: Durban Poison
Durban Poison is a pure sativa known for its potent effects and sweet, earthy flavor with notes of pine and citrus. This strain, a favorite among creative minds, was brought from South Africa to the U.S. by cannabis activist Ed Rosenthal in the 1970s. With THC levels reaching up to 24%, Durban Poison delivers a strong, uplifting head high that’s ideal for sparking creativity and powering through daytime tasks.
Rosin Strain: Strawberry Jelly Strawberry Jelly is a balanced hybrid, born from Sour Strawberry and Jelly Breath. True to its name, it has a sweet, sugary strawberry taste with hints of floral woodiness. The aroma is like fresh strawberry jam with touches of sour citrus and pine. Its effects hit quickly, bringing an uplifting euphoria that clears away negativity and boosts energy, creativity, and sociability—ideal for daytime and social settings.
PHENOTYPE: Sativa
LINEAGE:
Durban Poison: Descendant of a sativa strain grown in South Africa
Strawberry Jelly: Sour Strawberry x Jelly Breath
FLAVOR PROFILE: Berry, Fruity, Citrus
EFFECT PROFILE: Energetic, Creative, Relaxed
FLOWER STRAIN: Durban Poison
ROSIN STRAIN: Strawberry Jelly
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
Notice a problem?Report this item